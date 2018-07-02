Travels in Geology: From sea to sky in British Columbia
Assembling British Columbia
British Columbia’s geologic story starts about 200 million years ago, when the western edge of North America, which had recently separated from the supercontinent Pangea, stood near the modern Alberta–British Columbia border. The land that today makes up British Columbia was subsequently welded onto the continent’s edge in a series of large collisions.
Because the Stikine and Quesnellia terranes welded to North America at almost the same time, geologists group them, along with two additional terranes composed of exotic oceanic material that were caught up in the collision as well, as the Intermontane Superterrane, which today forms eastern British Columbia. Despite the force of this collision, it did not halt the continent’s northwestward drift, and history soon repeated itself. A new subduction zone formed along the continent’s western edge, and between 120 million and 100 million years ago, more exotic material, known as the Insular Superterrane, collided with the first superterrane, appending what’s now western British Columbia (as well as chunks of Yukon and Alaska) onto North America.
After exploring Vancouver, we embarked upon a 500-kilometer driving loop to tour the diverse and spectacular topography that’s been carved from this collection of exotic rocks — and to explore available mud season activities. Our route led northeastward through the mountains of the Coast Range to Lillooet, then turned south and west to return to the city along the Fraser River, which winds through a handful of small exotic terranes wedged along the suture between the Intermontane and Insular superterranes.
Vancouver and the Fraser River Delta
Situated between the delta and the Coast Range, Vancouver is an outdoor playground that offers the rare opportunity to sea kayak in the morning and ski that afternoon. Excellent scuba diving spots — many accessible from shore — are found within 20 minutes of downtown, and orca and humpback whale-watching tours depart daily from April through October. Three ski areas lie within a 30-minute drive, and the nearby Capilano River Regional Park offers riverside hiking trails where you can watch salmon swim up a fish ladder during the October and November Chinook spawning season. There’s also great hiking within the city limits, including rainforest walks in Pacific Spirit Regional Park adjacent to the University of British Columbia campus and in Stanley Park, which occupies a peninsula at the mouth of Burrard Inlet, the site of the city’s main port.
The Sea-to-Sky Highway
The journey along the spectacular Sea-to-Sky Highway from Vancouver to Whistler is not to be missed. The two-hour drive, much of which follows the eastern shore of Howe Sound, North America’s southernmost fjord, highlights southwestern British Columbia’s breathtaking scenery and diverse geology, including 11 geologic points of interest described in Natural Resources Canada’s Sea-to-Sky GeoTour.
Along the drive, the boat dock at Porteau Cove Provincial Park offers unobstructed views of the sound. Like most fjords, which form in steep-sided, U-shaped glacial valleys, the waters of Howe Sound in most places are tens of meters deep just a stone’s throw from shore. But because Porteau Cove straddles the terminal moraine of this area’s last glacier, which today forms an underwater ridge stretching from one side of the sound to the other, the water here is much shallower. This unusually shallow seafloor, which hosts an artificial reef formed by the intentional sinking of a small ship, makes Porteau Cove a favorite of Vancouver scuba divers.
Continuing north on the Sea-to-Sky Highway brings you to a scenic overlook that provides a panoramic view of Squamish, the town at the head of the sound, with Mount Garibaldi looming in the distance to the northeast. Although Garibaldi is part of the same chain of volcanoes formed by the CSZ as Mounts Rainier, Hood, St. Helens and Baker, it lacks those mountains’ conical symmetry. That’s because an eruption at Garibaldi 13,000 years ago built part of the mountain atop glacial ice. Later melting of this ice undermined Garibaldi’s west flank, triggering massive landslides that produced the cliff visible from this vantage.
From this spot, you can also see Stawamus Chief, a tall, forested mountain in the foreground to the right of Squamish and Mount Garibaldi. Its sheer, 700-meter-tall granite cliff is one of the biggest granite climbing cliffs outside of California’s Yosemite Valley. The rock that lines Howe Sound belongs to the Coast Range Batholith, a granite batholith even bigger than California’s Sierra Nevada Batholith, the hard, erosion-resistant rocks of which Yosemite’s grand scenery is made. The comparison is apt because both batholiths are products of Cretaceous subduction along North America’s west coast; the Coast Range Batholith intruded into the Insular Superterrane about 100 million years ago.
A particularly good all-season hike is the steep, 7-kilometer ascent to the top of Stawamus Chief. If you prefer a shorter excursion, you can instead visit 335-meter-tall Shannon Falls, British Columbia’s third-tallest waterfall, which is a 200-meter stroll from the road. Its crystal-clear waters tumble down from a valley carved by a smaller, tributary glacier. After the ice melted away, the tributary valley’s floor was left hanging high above the much more deeply eroded sound, producing this beautiful sight.
Whistler Mountain
At Squamish, the Sea-to-Sky Highway leaves Howe Sound and follows the tributary valley of the Cheakamus River. Although most of the rock lining the highway is granite from the Coast Range Batholith, about 40 kilometers north of Squamish you’ll also start seeing interspersed columnar basalts that are remnants of several Late Pleistocene lava flows. Near Daisy Lake, we discovered another excellent all-season hike: a kilometer-long walk to Brandywine Falls, which takes an elegant 70-meter dive off a stack of basalt flows.
Pemberton to the Fraser River Canyon
Heading north through the Coast Range from Whistler toward the quiet logging and potato-farming town of Pemberton, we continued to traverse more granite that had been injected into the Insular Superterrane. Near Pemberton, however, the granite slowly gave way to sedimentary rocks belonging to the Cadwallader Terrane, a small exotic terrane sandwiched between the two superterranes. According to paleomagnetic evidence, the Cadwallader rocks formed during the Mesozoic at the latitude of present-day Mexico, then subsequently slid north to their present position in British Columbia. This dramatic repositioning illustrates how strike-slip motion, akin to that occurring today along California’s San Andreas Fault, has been an important component of the tectonic activity along North America’s western margin for the last 200 million years.
From Pemberton, the highway climbs steeply up to Joffre Lakes Provincial Park, which protects one of British Columbia’s most accessible alpine valleys. A 5-kilometer-long trail ascends this valley, passing three turquoise-colored glacial lakes en route. The valley was blanketed by snow when we visited, and we hadn’t brought snowshoes, so we skipped the full hike. But the 500-meter trail to the first lake was passable and provided alpine solitude and a beautiful view of Matier Glacier.
From Lillooet we turned south, traversing Fraser Canyon on British Columbia Highway 12, to complete our loop. The river’s southward course between Lillooet and Hope lies along the suture zone of the Intermontane and Insular superterranes, weaving in and out of rocks belonging to the several small exotic terranes wedged between them. At Hope, the river swings westward, then reaches the head of its delta 30 kilometers downstream at the town of Agassiz.
We decided that a fitting finale to our British Columbia adventure would be a soak in nearby Harrison Hot Springs, on the scenic shores of glacial Harrison Lake. The hot springs are the product of continuing subduction-related volcanism, and rocks belonging to a hodgepodge of three different terranes surround the lake, making this an ideal place for our son to contemplate his college choice, and for all of us to reflect on the region’s long history of terrane collisions, glaciation and volcanic activity, whose convergence has produced such magnificent scenery.
Monday, July 16, 2018 - 06:00
Did you know ...
EARTH only uses professional science journalists and scientists to author our content? In this era of fake news and click-bait, EARTH offers factual and researched journalism. But EARTH is a non-profit magazine, and at least 10 times more people read EARTH than pay for it. As advertising revenues across the media decline, we need your help to ensure that we can continue bringing you the reliable and well-written coverage of earth science you know and love. Our goal is not only to inform our readers, but to inform decision makers across the economic and political spectrum about the science of our planet. So, we need your help. By becoming a subscriber or making a tax-deductible contribution to support EARTH, you can fund our writers and help make sure the world knows about our planet.