Travels in Geology: Roaming the rocky coastline of downeast Maine
Sitting atop the bald, pink granite ledges of Cadillac Mountain in Maine’s Acadia National Park, I watched the sunset from the highest point along the North Atlantic seaboard. The expansive view reveals a stunning landscape carved from glaciers, with elongated lakes and ponds and rounded mountaintops in the distance. As the sky darkened, the moon rose above the horizon and over the nearby harbor. From this vantage point, on winter mornings from Oct. 7 through March 6, you can also catch the first glimpse of sunrise in the United States.
As a child, I liked visiting Maine for the moose sightings, blueberry picking and lobster rolls. I returned periodically over the years, mostly for hiking, wakeboarding and to spend time with family. Then during the summer and fall of 2016, I returned for a longer stay. I lived and worked from a small cabin on Pleasant Lake near the town of Alexander in “Downeast” Maine, a region that spans the northernmost stretch of the state’s coastline from Bar Harbor to the Canadian border. During that time, I explored hidden geologic gems down dirt roads as well as more popular spots in Acadia National Park, including a trail I hadn’t hiked in about 15 years.
The Rocks of Mount Desert
The oldest rocks seen today on Mount Desert Island got their start about 500 million years ago during the Cambrian Period, when sediments and volcanic ash piled up on the seafloor of the Iapetus Ocean. Over time, pressure transformed the buried sediment into mudstones interbedded with ash layers. During the plate collisions and mountain-building events of the early Paleozoic that began raising the Appalachians, high temperatures and pressures recrystallized and folded these mudstones into the Ellsworth Schist, a metamorphic rock with wavy layers of minerals, including dark green chlorite and lighter layers of quartz and feldspar.
Eventually, the Ellsworth Schist was brought to the surface by further tectonic activity as mountain-building and continental accretions continued through the Ordovician. Exposures of the Ellsworth Schist can be seen today near the public boat ramp north of Bass Harbor on the southwestern side of the island, as well as along portions of the northwest shore of the island and on nearby Bartlett Island.
Mount Desert’s next oldest rocks — the Bar Harbor Formation — formed about 465 million years ago. These multicolored layers of sandstone and siltstone were, again, deposited as seafloor sediments, at least some during underwater landslides known as turbidity currents. Visitors can glimpse this sedimentary rock formation along the Shore Path in downtown Bar Harbor as well as near the east side of Sand Beach in Acadia National Park. Ash beds can also be seen in the layers of the Bar Harbor Formation.
The youngest rocks, which make up most of the island, are granites that intruded about 420 million years ago. Some smaller intrusions are thought to be about 360 million or 370 million years old. The predominant granites — the Cadillac Granite and the Somesville Granite — exhibit rich pink hues thanks to an abundance of orthoclase feldspar. Some are more fine-grained, having cooled quickly, while others are larger-grained with quarter-sized crystals, having cooled more slowly. There is also an igneous rock that has been described as “chocolate chip cookie dough-like” for its chunky appearance — this rock formed in a so-called shatter zone, where the heat from intruding magma fractured the existing rock above, creating chunks that were encased in an igneous matrix. Those chunks are pieces of Ellsworth Schist and Bar Harbor sedimentary rocks. Around the same time, large volcanic dikes formed in the area, leaving telltale dark bands of diabase protruding through the lighter-colored granites. Extrusive volcanism — likely resulting from the ongoing collisions and subduction in the area at the time — also spewed ash and lava, which became the rocks of the Cranberry Island Series.
What visitors see on Mount Desert Island today, however, is largely the result of hundreds of millions of years of erosion. The more than 400-million-year-old granites are exposed because all of the sediment and rock that once covered them has been eroded by wind, water and, more recently, ice. During the Pleistocene glacial advances, the area was covered time and again by enormous ice sheets. Most recently, the 1.5- to 3-kilometer-thick Laurentide Ice Sheet expanded from Canada to cover the state, and extended more than 450 kilometers out on the then-exposed continental shelf. As Earth’s climate began warming about 18,000 years ago, the ice sheet started to retreat north, leaving a glacially sculpted landscape in its wake.
Acadia’s Points of Interest
One of my main goals was to hike a specific trail that’s been a meaningful route in my family: the Precipice Trail, located on the east face of Champlain Mountain — which itself overlooks the eastern coast of the island — and is rated as the most difficult trail in the park. My mom hiked it with her grandparents when she was little, and her parents often hiked it too. When I was 14, my dad, little brother and I hiked it as well. Though it’s just a 4-kilometer loop, it requires a significant vertical climb to the summit of Champlain, the sixth-highest peak in the park at 323 meters above sea level.
When I was 14, hiking the Precipice Trail was one of the most exhilarating and memorable experiences I’d ever had. We reached the summit by crawling over and under boulders, shimmying across ledges with steep cliffs to one side, and climbing iron rungs bolted into rocks. My dad was a tad nervous for my younger brother, and surprised that my mom sent us up the trail, unfazed. I think for all of us, part of the thrill was the surprise that this was more than just a wooded path up the mountain.
After my first experience, I tried without success to hike it again on periodic visits to Maine. (The park service closes the trail from mid-March to mid-August each year to protect a resident pair of breeding peregrine falcons.) In 2016, however, when I was living just two hours away from the park, I made a point to visit Acadia once the trail opened.
On a sunny day in late August, my companion, Nico Ientile, and I parked our car in the lot at the trailhead and began our vertical journey up the winding climb. I was excited to bring Nico on the trail that I’d told him so much about. We made it to the summit in about two hours, where, before heading back down, we rested and ate lunch overlooking the ocean to the east and Dorr Mountain to the west. If you’re in relatively decent shape, and not terrified by heights, it’s a fun hike. But it can be treacherous, and people have died, most recently, a 22-year-old college student who slipped and fell in 2012. The park service emphasizes that it is not a hiking trail, but a nontechnical climbing route.
There are plenty of more relaxing trails with scenic views throughout the park as well. For instance, a leisurely 5.6-kilometer walk around Jordan Pond offers views of the Bubbles, two small mountains rising above the pond’s north shore.
The Bubbles are examples of rche moutonée, asymmetrically sloped hills carved from bedrock by glaciers, with gently sloped sides facing the direction from which a glacier encroached and steeper lee sides. As glacial ice flowed over Mount Desert Island from north to south during the last ice age, it encountered resistant bedrock knobs that would become the Bubbles. The ice ground down and polished the north-facing, upstream slopes of these knobs, while also plucking chunks of bedrock from the downstream slopes.
Both of these mountains have moderate trails up to their summits that make for nice day hikes. South Bubble is home to Bubble, or Balanced, Rock, a large glacial erratic, carried by the ice sheet and deposited at the cliff edge, where it seems to defy physics.
Other points of interest along Park Loop Road include Sand Beach, Thunder Hole and Otter Cliff. Sand Beach, the only natural sand beach on the island, is a pocket beach tucked in an inlet and flanked by the rocky shoreline on either side. On the east side of the beach, large boulders of gray Cadillac Mountain Granite mix with rusty-colored sedimentary layers from the Bar Harbor Formation and gray gabbro, the coarse-grained equivalent of basalt.
At Thunder Hole, wave action in a cove creates sounds like claps of thunder. The crashing waves can reach up to 12 meters high. Just a kilometer past Thunder Hole is Otter Cliff, a stunning 34-meter-high cliff that is one of the highest coastal headlands north of Brazil. To the north of the cliff, there’s a cove of rounded boulders dropped by glaciers and shaped by the constant wave action.
Exploring Elsewhere Downeast
About two hours north of Acadia is Roque Bluffs State Park, a 111-hectare park featuring a rare sand beach that overlooks Englishman Bay. The beach formed as sediment collected from the erosion of a glacial moraine lying to the east. At the eastern end of the beach is a bedrock outcrop featuring glacial striations — etched linear grooves that preserve evidence of glacial movement.
The nice thing about exploring outside of national parks is that sometimes you might be the only person at a location. That was the case when we visited Jasper Beach, an 800-meter stretch of beach tucked away in Howard Cove near Machiasport. Jasper Beach is named for its well-rounded reddish pebbles resembling jasper, a form of microgranular silica typically enriched with iron. However, few (if any) of the rocks at Jasper Beach are actually jasper; rather, these rocks are a fine-grained volcanic rock called rhyolite. The stones have been polished smooth by continuous wave action along the beach.
If you’re less inclined to go out on the water, which can be bumpy, cold and enveloped in fog, there are still plenty of places to explore in the area. After eating lunch in the small fishing town of Eastport on Moose Island, we decided to hike through nearby Shackford Head State Park, where we had the trails on this scenic headland all to ourselves. Multiple options are available to hike the island, including a short trail that leads down to the shore at the end of the peninsula. Another path takes you through the woods of the peninsula, which are filled with aspen, beech and maple trees. Whichever way you take through the park, you’ll see stunning views of the Canadian Campobello and Grand Manan islands, Cobscook Bay and Deep Cove, and some aquaculture pens for farmed salmon. In late summer, you can pick wild blueberries on the ledges.
From the cliffs of the park, you’ll see a candy-striped lighthouse, another site worth exploring. If you missed the U.S.’s first sunrise of the day at Cadillac Mountain, you can catch it at Quoddy Head State Park, the easternmost point in the continental U.S. and a 10-minute drive from the town of Lubec. The park is home to a photogenic red-and-white striped lighthouse commissioned by President Thomas Jefferson and built in 1808. Visitors can explore the rocky beach, visit a cranberry bog or hike the coastal trail.
Meanwhile, just a few minutes’ drive north from Eastport, you’ll find a rough-cut red granite stone marking the 45th parallel, the invisible line around Earth that’s halfway between the equator and the North Pole. Nearby, there’s the famous 45th Parallel gift shop, opened in 1994, where you can pick up souvenirs to mark the occasion of your visit.
From either Lubec or Eastport, a 30- to 40-minute drive will take you to Reversing Falls Park. Here, the dramatic tides surge in and out of Dennys Bay and Whiting Bay, shifting the water level by 6 meters every 6.5 hours. During the incoming tide, water rushes into the bays through a narrow channel, the current creating deep whirlpools and standing waves.
As the direction of the tide begins to change, the rushing water calms to almost a standstill. Then, as the tide recedes, the rock ledge in the center of the channel is uncovered and appears to have a waterfall moving in the opposite direction of the current.
It’s best to time your visit for high tide, which changes daily, and to give yourself plenty of time to find the parking lot beforehand, since the route there takes you down dirt roads with only a wooden sign marker to direct drivers toward the lot. Then you need 20 to 30 minutes to walk to a vantage point from which to watch the water. Once you find a place to relax, you can watch the harbor seals playing in the current and bald eagles flying overhead. If you want to see the entire sequence of events during the tide change, plan to spend a few hours. Some people bring chairs and pack a picnic meal.
There’s still much more to explore in Downeast Maine, but in my travels here, I’ve definitely gotten a taste of what this distinctive region has to offer, and a new appreciation for the state’s coastal geology. Maine is much more than moose, blueberries and “lobstah” rolls.
Thursday, January 11, 2018 - 06:00
Did you know ...
EARTH only uses professional science journalists and scientists to author our content? In this era of fake news and click-bait, EARTH offers factual and researched journalism. But EARTH is a non-profit magazine, and at least 10 times more people read EARTH than pay for it. As advertising revenues across the media decline, we need your help to ensure that we can continue bringing you the reliable and well-written coverage of earth science you know and love. Our goal is not only to inform our readers, but to inform decision makers across the economic and political spectrum about the science of our planet. So, we need your help. By becoming a subscriber or making a tax-deductible contribution to support EARTH, you can fund our writers and help make sure the world knows about our planet.