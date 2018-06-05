Travels in Geology: Mesozoic masterpiece: England's Jurassic Coast
Just a few hours’ drive from London, along England’s southwestern shore, stretches a stunning expanse of coastline with a geologic story as captivating as its scenery. Thanks to a wide variety of landforms, impressive cliffs ranging in color from ochre to lily-white, and layered rocks representing all three periods of the Mesozoic Era, this 155-kilometer-long coastal strip has long been recognized as an important place in the study of earth science. But it’s the rich cache of fossils entombed within these colorful rocks, particularly those of Jurassic age, that led UNESCO to declare this singular shoreline a World Heritage Site in 2001. Exploring the “Jurassic Coast” — from its pebbly beaches, windswept walking paths and cozy pubs, to the various museums detailing the area’s long tradition of groundbreaking fossil discoveries — is a timeless and fun-filled adventure.
A Journey Through Time
Situated along the undulating shoreline between the towns of Exmouth in East Devon and Studland in West Dorset, the Jurassic Coast is renowned for the nearly continuous 185-million-year record of Earth’s history exposed in its sensational seacliffs. These vibrant sedimentary rocks record one of the world’s best stratigraphic sequences from the Mesozoic Era, which lasted from 252 million to 66 million years ago and was distinguished by a rapid diversification of life as well as several major extinctions.
Tour de Triassic
A great place to see the Triassic portion of this coastline up close is at Ladram Bay. About 4 kilometers southwest of Sidmouth, a holiday park offers boat rentals, a clifftop restaurant with lovely views, and beach access to the Pangean red beds. Whether you view these sandstones from land or sea, their most distinctive characteristic is a deep crimson color, imparted by the relatively large amount of ferric iron oxide minerals in the rock. The red beds and other clues, including the presence of evaporite minerals like gypsum and halite elsewhere in the Triassic section, indicate these sediments were deposited in a hot, arid environment when the region lay locked in the middle of the supercontinent.
Jurassic Fossils
The most famous — and namesake — portion of the Jurassic Coast is its central segment, which stretches east from the historic town of Lyme Regis and showcases one of the world’s most complete marine sequences from the Jurassic Period. Deposited in the depths of the Wessex Basin in environments ranging from deep water to coastal lagoons, this stratigraphic section consists of rhythmic layers of mudstone, sandstone and limestone that preserve six cycles of rising and falling sea levels.
Because the soft, gray cliffs that line the sea near Charmouth are chock-full of fossils, the beach by the heritage center is considered the best place in the World Heritage Site to go fossiling. When the weather and tides cooperate, it’s fun to stroll near the pounding surf, searching among the “shingles” (beach stones) for bullet-shaped belemnites, coiled ammonites and other strange-looking creatures that once swam in the Jurassic seas. You’re allowed to keep your finds as long as you follow the local fossil collecting code.
Landslides and Quarries
The combination of alternating layers of soft mudstone and more resistant sandstone, the wet weather, and erosion of the base of the seacliffs have made the coast’s Jurassic section notorious for landslides. Major mudslides have occurred repeatedly just west of Charmouth at Black Ven, where Anning found the famous Plesiosaurus skeleton. She also witnessed the aftermath of the “Great Landslip” of Christmas 1839, which occurred west of Lyme Regis along the stretch now preserved as the Undercliffs National Nature Reserve. The slide involved the breakaway of a large, intact block of land, which also formed a small temporary harbor. The changes dramatically reshaped the local landscape and attracted attention from tourists as well as the eminent scientists William Buckland and William Conybeare, who studied the 1839 event in detail and penned some of the earliest known scientific descriptions of landslides.
Isle of Portland is also a famous fossil locality for Late Jurassic fish, turtles and ammonites, and it hosts a Fossil Forest that once grew alongside a hypersaline lagoon that existed during a time of sea-level regression. Boat trips from Portland Harbor and the small city of Weymouth are seasonally available to the island, where you can visit the historic Tout Quarry, which has been converted into a sculpture park and nature reserve. The isle also boasts several lighthouses; outdoor recreation including rock climbing, kayaking and hiking; and opportunities to view native butterflies and orchids, which bloom from late spring through early summer.
Cretaceous Chalk
East of the Isle of Portland, between the towns of Weymouth and Lulworth, the seacliffs are composed of Late Jurassic to Early Cretaceous rocks. Sea levels fluctuated during this time, and the region hosted a variety of coastal environments, including sabkhas — coastal lagoons covered in salt flats like those found today around the Persian Gulf — as well as verdant swamps inhabited by Iguanodon and other dinosaurs. As sea levels rose later in the Cretaceous, the region was submerged beneath a sea teeming with microscopic algae. When these organisms died, their calcium carbonate shells gradually accumulated on the ocean floor, forming a thick layer of carbonate-rich ooze that later lithified into snow-white chalk.
Scraps of Upper Cretaceous rock overlying the unconformity are also present in several other locations along the coastline, including the upper cliffs east of Sidmouth, where the white limestone contrasts sharply with the underlying Triassic red rocks. Some Upper Cretaceous rock is also present near the town of Beer, where downward faulting of a large block of chalk protected it from erosion. In this area, a layer composed primarily of shell fragments has been extensively quarried to provide building material for 24 cathedrals and Windsor Castle. Although active quarrying ceased in 1920, visitors can still tour the extensive Beer Quarry Caves from late March through late September.
Two more iconic Jurassic Coast sites are Durdle Door, a classic sea arch, and horseshoe-shaped Lulworth Cove, both located, geographically, about 15 kilometers east of Weymouth, and geologically, near the Jurassic-Cretaceous stratigraphic transition. The features owe their origin to an especially resistant band of Portland Stone, which has better resisted the waves’ erosional onslaught than the adjacent softer rocks. Lulworth Cove formed after a stream eventually broke through the resistant band of Portland Stone, which had formed a bulwark against the sea. This breach then allowed waves to hollow out the soft clays inland of the strong limestone, creating the famous embayment. Similar processes formed Durdle Door, creating yet another site where visitors can relish the Jurassic Coast’s tantalizing combination of gorgeous scenery, landmark attractions, and 185 million years of incomparable evolutionary history.
Monday, June 18, 2018 - 06:00
Did you know ...
EARTH only uses professional science journalists and scientists to author our content? In this era of fake news and click-bait, EARTH offers factual and researched journalism. But EARTH is a non-profit magazine, and at least 10 times more people read EARTH than pay for it. As advertising revenues across the media decline, we need your help to ensure that we can continue bringing you the reliable and well-written coverage of earth science you know and love. Our goal is not only to inform our readers, but to inform decision makers across the economic and political spectrum about the science of our planet. So, we need your help. By becoming a subscriber or making a tax-deductible contribution to support EARTH, you can fund our writers and help make sure the world knows about our planet.