Travels in Geology: Las Vegas: The scenery beyond the slots
Known for its dazzling neon lights, mega-casinos with nonstop gambling, high-end shopping and restaurants, and marquee shows, Las Vegas is an unapologetic icon of American hedonism — and one of the country’s top tourist destinations. Our eagerness to visit Sin City, however, had nothing to do with spinning roulette wheels or the clanging slot machines that would quickly claim our $10 gambling quota. We flew to Las Vegas to see the spectacular scenery beyond the slots: southern Nevada’s craggy limestone peaks, colorful sandstone canyons and enormous conservation areas that, despite the searing desert heat, harbor a tremendous diversity of plants and wildlife. From soaring summits and graceful bighorn sheep to prehistoric petroglyphs, we couldn’t wait to experience all that this desert oasis has to offer.
Ups and Downs
Like Lady Luck in Las Vegas’ casinos, southern Nevada’s landscape is also distinguished by its dramatic ups and downs. This is due to the presence of an accordion-like series of narrow, north-south-trending mountain ranges separated by long, flat valleys. The bumpy topography, which 19th-century geologist Clarence Dutton once described as resembling an army of caterpillars crawling northward, is the hallmark of the Basin and Range Province, a physiographic region that stretches more than 800 kilometers between the Sierra Nevada and the Colorado Plateau.
Subduction ended when the eastward-moving Farallon-Pacific plate spreading ridge met the subduction zone, which triggered major tectonic changes that led to the creation of California’s San Andreas Fault and stretched and thinned the crust beneath the Sevier Highlands. Robbed of their underlying support, the highlands collapsed under their own weight, cracking along a series of north-south-trending faults that dropped valleys down between parallel mountain ranges to create the Basin and Range.
Sediments eroded from these ranges have since partially filled the intervening valleys, creating their smooth floors. Today, greater Las Vegas sprawls across the arid Las Vegas Valley, which is surrounded by steep ranges whose strong air drafts can sometimes make for bumpy flights into and out of the city. The most dramatic of these are the Spring Mountains, which abruptly rise more than 2,400 vertical meters from the city’s western edge and host several of Las Vegas’ top natural attractions.
Red Rock Canyon
A great place to explore Las Vegas’ backdrop is Red Rock Canyon National Conservation Area, where a maze of deep, winding canyons is carved into dramatic red and white sandstone near the base of the Spring Mountains. With more than 2,000 rock climbing routes and two dozen trails ranging from casual strolls to challenging scrambles, Red Rock Canyon is one of the region’s most popular destinations off the Strip. Next to rock climbing, the best way to explore the conservation area is by driving or cycling the 21-kilometer-long scenic drive, which begins by the visitor center, and then hiking one or more of the beautiful trails that intersect it. The Calico Hills Trail offers up-close views of the beautiful Aztec Sandstone, a thick layer of Jurassic rock left behind by a Sahara-sized sand sea that stretched from here to modern-day Wyoming between about 190 million and 180 million years ago. The presence of “rusted” iron minerals in the red rock gives it the distinctive crimson color for which the area is named.
The steep, sweeping layers (crossbeds) visible in the canyon walls are the hallmark of deposition in desert sand dunes. Even after the sand was buried and cemented into rock, the crossbeds were so perfectly preserved that you can still tell which way the wind was blowing in this spot nearly 200 million years ago.
The Spring Mountains
The Spring Mountains are composed of a thick pile of limestone that accumulated in a westward-deepening sea between about 520 million and 280 million years ago. The fossilized remains of brachiopods, sponges, corals, crinoids, gastropods and other marine organisms are still visible in limestone outcrops throughout the Spring Mountains, including at the summit of Griffith Peak.
Near the end of the Paleozoic Era, as sea level dropped, seawater evaporating in intertidal areas left behind beds of gypsum that are still locally mined for use in drywall. During the Triassic, rivers piled sand and mud atop the limestone and gypsum. As the climate dried out during the Jurassic, sand dunes blew across the landscape. Those dunes were later buried by younger sediments, cementing the loose sand to form the Aztec Sandstone. Subduction that commenced along the North American West Coast during the Triassic, contemporaneous with the rivers that flowed across the Las Vegas landscape, eventually squeezed southern Nevada’s rocks and thrusted the older limestones up and over the Aztec Sandstone and other Mesozoic rocks along the Keystone and other thrust faults.
Sloan Canyon
Access to the largest rock art gallery is via the 7-kilometer out-and-back Petroglyph Canyon Trail (BLM 100 Trail), which follows a sandy wash to Petroglyph Canyon, where intricate artwork up to 4,000 years old is visible on rocks along the lower canyon wall. The panels include intricate images of twisting snakes, clawed lizards, bighorn sheep and unidentifiable abstract symbols whose meanings have faded over time.
Tule Springs Fossil Beds
The Strip
The Strip’s casinos try to outdo each other with kitschy activities. You can ride a gondola through the Venetian Hotel, drink in the views (and a pricey cocktail) atop the half-scale replica of the Eiffel Tower at the Paris Las Vegas Hotel, or zip through the Big Apple skyline aboard the loop roller coaster at the New York-New York Hotel. Time and budget permitting, you can also scare yourself silly on one of the thrill rides atop the Stratosphere Tower or shop ‘til you drop in the swank Caesars Palace or the pyramid-shaped Luxor Hotel. Geo-buffs might also want to wander by the Mirage Hotel, whose Las Vegas Boulevard frontage boasts a 16-meter-high volcano that erupts colorful fireballs at regularly scheduled intervals in sync with a custom soundtrack.
Wednesday, February 14, 2018 - 06:00
