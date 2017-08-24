T. rex's bone-crushing bite
Extreme osteophagy — the consumption of bones — is seen in a few large living carnivores such as wolves and hyenas, but most animals don’t have the bite force to pulverize large bones. The new study, published in Scientific Reports, suggests that T. rex could crunch even the largest bones with gusto.
“It was this bone-crunching acumen that helped T. rex to more fully exploit the carcasses of large horned-dinosaurs and duck-billed hadrosaurids whose bones, rich in mineral salts and marrow, were unavailable to smaller, less-equipped carnivorous dinosaurs,” said co-author Paul Gignac of Oklahoma State University Center for Health Sciences, in a statement.
Thursday, August 24, 2017 - 06:00
Did you know ...
EARTH only uses professional science journalists and scientists to author our content? In this era of fake news and click-bait, EARTH offers factual and researched journalism. But EARTH is a non-profit magazine, and at least 10 times more people read EARTH than pay for it. As advertising revenues across the media decline, we need your help to ensure that we can continue bringing you the reliable and well-written coverage of earth science you know and love. Our goal is not only to inform our readers, but to inform decision makers across the economic and political spectrum about the science of our planet. So, we need your help. By becoming a subscriber or making a tax-deductible contribution to support EARTH, you can fund our writers and help make sure the world knows about our planet.