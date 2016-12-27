Slow-moving slides may be triggered by cold temperatures
Landslides aren’t always fast-moving disasters. Slow landslides creep downhill at rates up to a few meters a year, which might not sound dramatic, but slow slides can still damage roads, pipelines and communities. Slow-moving slides are most commonly triggered by increased pore pressure in the soils due to rainfall or snowmelt, but in some places, according to a new study, temperature may also play a role. The new study looking at slow slides in Japan found that cold underground temperatures — independent of increased rainfall — may lubricate slow-moving slides.
Slow-moving landslides most often occur in areas underlain by smectite clay. “Smectite is a unique clay mineral that shows high plasticity and high viscosity characteristics,” says Tatsuya Shibasaki, a geologist at Kyoto University in Uji, Japan, and lead author of the new study, published in Geophysical Research Letters. That means that once a landslide begins, the movement of the slide doesn’t usually accelerate, it just creeps along slowly.
A series of experiments conducted on the smectite-rich soils from the Busuno-Touge landslide showed the shear strength of the clay-based soils decreased at colder temperatures. “Based on our experiments, we infer that landslides occurring in smectite-bearing rocks can be activated by a decrease in ground temperature,” Shibasaki says. “This effect may be limited to shallow, small landslides, because seasonal fluctuation in ground temperature usually occurs in the near-surface ground.”
The new information may help predict where cold-triggered, slow-moving slides may occur: in areas with clay-rich soils and strong seasonal ground temperature fluctuations, Massey says. “Although behaviors of landslides are monitored in many places around the world, in most cases, ground temperature is not usually monitored,” Shibasaki says. “I hope that this new knowledge could help people living in landslide-prone areas to predict when landslide movement will occur and help them judge how best to mitigate the damages.”
