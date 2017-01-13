Geomedia: Music: The sounds of the sea
The first of these instruments, the Wave Organ in San Francisco, was created in 1986 as a collaboration among the Exploratorium science museum, artist Peter Richards and sculptor George Gonzales. The organ pipes are dispersed on a jetty in the San Francisco Bay, with views of the iconic Golden Gate Bridge and Alcatraz Island. The jetty itself was constructed from carved granite and marble recycled from a demolished cemetery, as well as donated curbstones from the city, which were also used to create the organ pipes. But people standing on the jetty might not even notice the organ, says Peter Barto, a California resident and science enthusiast who first visited the site a few years ago and often points visiting friends to the instrument. “It really blends in; it looks like a ruin,” he says.
The organ is most active at high tide. Lively wave action can create a popping sound in the pipes, similar to a conga drum, Barto says. At other times, he says, the effect is subtler. “It’s not a constant sound. You have to sit there and absorb it.” The eerie, atonal sounds, he says, remind him of those made by the didgeridoo — an Australian wind instrument.
Nearly 10,000 kilometers away, in the coastal town of Zadar, Croatia, lies the Morske Orgulje, or Sea Organ. Rather than consisting of pipes extending from the land to the water, this organ is hidden under a series of marble steps abutting the Adriatic Coast. Holes in the steps channel wind and waves into resonating chambers. The instrument has 35 pipes, connected by seven central pipes. To create a variety of tones, the pipes are varying heights, similar to the Wave Organ of San Francisco.
Sea organs are not the only man-made acoustic instruments that utilize natural features. A pipeless organ sits deep in the caves of Luray Caverns, just outside Shenandoah National Park in Virginia. The Great Stalacpipe Organ was built by Leland Sprinkle, a mathematician and electronics scientist, in 1954. Unlike the sea organs, it is played by a human using a piano-like keyboard, which causes the instrument to strike 37 stalactites with rubber-tipped mallets to produce tones similar to a xylophone or bells. It’s considered the world’s largest musical instrument because the organ’s stalactites span an area of almost 1.5 hectares.
These musical tourist attractions combine nature and art, and offer opportunities, Howe says, for visitors to “pick up a little science along the way.”
Did you know ...
EARTH only uses professional science journalists and scientists to author our content? In this era of fake news and click-bait, EARTH offers factual and researched journalism. But EARTH is a non-profit magazine, and at least 10 times more people read EARTH than pay for it. As advertising revenues across the media decline, we need your help to ensure that we can continue bringing you the reliable and well-written coverage of earth science you know and love. Our goal is not only to inform our readers, but to inform decision makers across the economic and political spectrum about the science of our planet. So, we need your help. By becoming a subscriber or making a tax-deductible contribution to support EARTH, you can fund our writers and help make sure the world knows about our planet.