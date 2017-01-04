Down to Earth With: Paleoclimatologist Raymond S. Bradley
Bradley pioneered the development of standardized global temperature records — data that were foundational to the burgeoning awareness of climate change in the 1980s and ‘90s. He was also involved in groundbreaking work that looked to the paleoclimate record to put the current climate variability in perspective. This research produced the original, embattled “hockey-stick” graph — which showed that late-20th-century warming was unprecedented in the last 1,000 years — and ultimately propelled Bradley to the forefront of the contentious climate debate at the time. His work would later feature prominently in the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC) Third Assessment Report published in 2001.
The summer of 2016 again found Bradley in the Arctic. This time, he was coring lakes near Viking settlements in southern Greenland, hoping to determine if climate really was the culprit that brought down these communities about 1,000 years ago.
Bradley recently spoke with EARTH editorial intern — and his former master’s student — Kate S. Zalzal, about his adventures in the Arctic, how climate science has evolved, and his thoughts about the future.
RSB: In the course of my graduate work at CU, I was sharing an office with Bob Dugdale; he was working with John Andrews on a master’s project on Baffin Island and they needed another field assistant. So I went to Baffin Island in 1970 — my first trip to the Arctic. It was a tough experience — there wasn’t enough funding to support the project. We were there for three months, collectively we must have lost about 100 kilograms in weight. It turned out, of course, that it was a great experience — although at the time we didn’t think so. We all came back and said, “I’m never going to the Arctic again.” Within a month, we were plotting how to get back.
The following year I went to northern Ellesmere Island with John England as a field assistant and it was just a magical experience. In 1972, I went to Baffin Island with John Jacobs and another guy and we camped on the shore of Broughton Island, along the east coast. We were measuring energy balances as the sea ice broke up. It’s crazy when I look back on it — we were just sitting in a tent right there all summer in polar bear alley. It was ridiculous, but we survived. Then I got a job at UMass in 1973 and received a National Science Foundation grant to go back to Ellesmere Island. I just kept going back since then.
KSZ: Where have you been doing fieldwork recently
RSB: I went up to Svalbard, Norway, several years ago and sailed up the coast on a boat and did some coring in lakes along the coast. A few years later, we went around the north coast, and that was a fantastic experience. I felt like a real explorer.
KSZ: When did the issue of climate change come onto your radar?
RSB: In the early 1980s, I, along with others, got funding from the Department of Energy to create a record of the last 100 years of temperature from worldwide instrumental records. We tried to get all the instrumental records from around the world, standardize them and get them on the same timescale. Eventually we produced this fairly reliable record of temperature and we published it in the mid-1980s. Once we’d done that, we said: “OK, how does this compare to records from previous centuries?” So we looked at proxy data to put it in perspective. I went to a wine tasting with a friend and got connected with Michael Mann, now at Penn State. He came to UMass for a two-year fellowship and he brought a lot of mathematical expertise. We became a lot more quantitative about how we did the reconstruction, and that led to the hockey-stick graph and the eventual controversy.
KSZ: How have your research questions evolved?
RSB: Lately, I’ve been interested in sea-level change, archaeology and the exploration of the North Atlantic. I’ve been working in northwestern Norway, in the Lofoten Islands, looking at organic biomarkers as indicators of human occupancy and biomass burning, as well as alkane chain lengths related to vegetation — indicators of how the landscape may have changed.
I have also been exploring Denmark’s Faroe Islands — the islands between Iceland and Scotland. The Faroes are right at a climatic gradient in the North Atlantic so the islands themselves are quite sensitive to changes in North Atlantic circulation. I read an article that said the Vikings were not the first people to arrive, it may have been Celtic monks, so I applied for and received some funding from National Geographic and we went to the Faroes to core lakes. People have seen changes in the pollen records that they ascribe to climate. But there’s obviously a human overprint in the record. We’re trying to decipher the human impact from the natural climate variations. Can we separate these out? The story came together nicely in Norway, but it’s been much harder in the Faroes. So now we’re going with DNA, trying to find DNA there that is related to the arrival of people and animals. There were no mammals on the Faroes until people arrived, so there should be a good signal there.
KSZ: What has been your favorite part of your career?
RSB: It’s been the opportunity to visit amazing places. I hope to continue that for a few more years.
KSZ: Where will your next trip take you?
RSB: I’m heading back to Greenland in the summer of 2017. We’ll see about the Faroes and Lofotens.
